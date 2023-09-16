Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ministry: Over 35,000 pilgrims travel to Uman for Jewish New Year

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 4:37 PM 1 min read
Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray during Rosh Hashanah celebrations on Sept. 15, 2023 in Uman, Ukraine. (Photo by Fedir Kotsaba/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Interior Ministry reported on Sept. 16 that over 35,000 Orthodox Jewish pilgrims have traveled to the city of Uman for Rosh Hashanah despite the danger posed by Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Known as the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah is one of the most important and widely-observed Jewish holidays. In 2023, Rosh Hashanah started on Sept. 15 and will end on Sept. 17.

Uman is located in Cherkasy Oblast in central Ukraine. The city serves as the burial place of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, making it an important pilgrimage site for his followers during the holiday.

According to the Interior Ministry, the National Police, the National Guard, the State Emergency Service, the Medical Service, and other agencies are operating "around the clock" to enhance safety measures in Uman during the holiday.

Israeli police are also on site to assist in safety measures, the Interior Ministry added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
