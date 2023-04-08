UK Defense Ministry: Russia ‘highly likely’ failed to degrade Ukraine’s energy system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system within the winter has highly likely failed, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 8.

Russia has conducted long-range strikes since October 2022, but large attacks have dropped since early March 2023.

Smaller strikes of fewer than 25 munitions continue but are highly likely to have much less impact on the country’s energy system, according to the latest intelligence update.

Ukraine’s operating companies continue the replacement of transformers and other critical components. However, the major logistics challenge is high-voltage transformers, which weigh at least 100 metric tons.

“Ukraine’s energy situation will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather. Planning and preparations for next winter have likely already begun,” the ministry said.

Ukraine has recovered from the attacks against the power system.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko signed a document on April 7 allowing Ukraine to export electricity in case of surplus, formally resuming Ukraine's capacity to export.

Electricity export will attract additional financial resources to repair the energy infrastructure destroyed and damaged by mass missile strikes, Halushchenko said.

Ukraine’s electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March 2022 to cut off the country from its electricity dependency on Russia and Belarus in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion.