Intelligence: 7 civilians evacuated from Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk Oblast

Seven civilians were evacuated from the Sviatohirsk monastery on July 16, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate. Those evacuated include a young family with three children, the youngest of which was reportedly born a few days prior at the monastery, and two elderly people. Ukraine is attempting to facilitate a ceasefire and create a humanitarian corridor to evacuate up to 600 civilians, including over 50 children, sheltering at the monastery.