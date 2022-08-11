Institute for the Study of War: Russian officials remain ‘confused’ over explosions at Crimean air base

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its latest report on Aug. 10 that mixed stories in Russian media on what happened at Crimean air base suggest that either officials within the Russian Ministry of Defense have competing theories regarding the attack and are sharing them with the media, or that the Kremlin has failed to coordinate its information operation to deny that Ukraine conducted a successful attack so far behind Russian lines. Russian forces at the air base likely know by now what happened but may not yet understand how or from exactly where Ukrainian forces conducted the attack, the experts report.