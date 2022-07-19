Institute for the Study of War: Russia likely supporting war efforts with ethnic minorities, ‘sparking resistance in ethnic enclaves'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank reported on July 18 that the Kremlin’s likely attempt to “shield ethnic Russians from high levels of mobilization” may be inciting resistance in some of Russia’s ethnic enclaves, which may be disproportionately shouldering the war effort. The ISW also reported that Russia is likely focusing on seizing Siversk and Bakhmut at this stage, rather than Sloviansk.