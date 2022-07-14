Institute for the Study of War: Russia begins 'volunteer mobilization' to solve soldier shortage issues

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its July 13 report that in an attempt to continue war efforts, but prevent general mobilization, Russia called upon its 85 federal regions (including occupied Sevastopol and Crimea) to create "volunteer battalions" through high pay and benefit incentives. Each region must provide at least one unit with the volunteers, men up to 50 years old, signing up for six month contracts. The experts cited Russian media who confirm the creation or deployment of volunteer battalions in 10 oblasts, including the city of Moscow, in late June and early July.