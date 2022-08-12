Institute for the Study of War: Partnership with Iran may help Russia achieve some military objectives in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its analysis on Aug. 11 that Iranian material support, such as supply of Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 military drones for use in Ukraine may help Russia achieve some military objectives, while economic ties will help mitigate sanctions. The strategic partnership between the two countries has expanded since the Russian invasion in February. The dynamics have also shifted — placing more leverage with Iran, as the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “seeks economic and military support from a position of growing need.”



