Institute for the Study of War: Domestic dissent within Russian military circles continues to grow.

The U.S. think tank writes in their latest assessment that the Kremlin is facing discontent not from Russians opposed to the war as a whole, but military and nationalist figures angry at Russian losses and frustrated with shifting Kremlin framing of the war. Russian officials are unable to use the same ideological justifications for the invasion in the face of clear setbacks, and a lack of concrete military gains within Ukraine will continue to foment domestic dissatisfaction with the war.