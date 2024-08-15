Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
India's embassy in Russia advises Indian nationals to evacuate Kursk Oblast, other border regions

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 10:24 AM 2 min read
A sign for Russia's Kursk Oblast in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
The Indian Embassy in Moscow issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts on Aug. 14, encouraging them to evacuate the areas amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into the areas.

"In view of the recent security incidents" in the oblasts, "Indian nationals are advised to take necessary precautions and temporarily relocate outside these regions," the embassy wrote.

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region. On Aug. 14, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov declared a state of emergency, citing an "extremely difficult" and tense situation due to ongoing attacks from Ukrainian forces.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and is adjacent to Kursk, has been regularly targeted by Ukrainian drones.

According to an undated statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow, there are about 14,000 Indians in Russia, including 4,500 students. It is unclear if the figure includes temporary workers.

Multiple cases of Indian men coming to Russia for work or tourism before being coerced to join the war against Ukraine and, in some cases, dying in battle have been reported.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in March it had identified 35 cases of Indian men being lured to fight for Moscow in Ukraine. At least two have been confirmed as killed in combat.

Following a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July, Indian media reported that Russia had agreed to release all Indians serving in its army and facilitate their return home.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
