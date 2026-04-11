In Hungary's most consequential election in years, JD Vance did too little too late

U.S. Vice President JD Vance (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) appear on stage together during a "Day of Friendship" event at MTK Sportpark in Budapest, Hungary, on April 7, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

The visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Budapest was intended to provide a timely boost to Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary's parliamentary elections this Sunday.

Instead, the visit just highlighted the widening gap between the government's international agenda and the domestic realities facing Hungarian voters.

In a campaign defined by economic hardship and the sudden rise of a formidable opposition, the arrival of a senior American official felt more like a desperate distraction.

The Hungarian government framed the visit as a major diplomatic success, as it was the first time in 35 years that a sitting U.S. vice president had visited the country. For that reason, the program included a joint press conference, a rally-like event in a stadium, and the public endorsement of PM Viktor Orban.

Vance echoed Orban's propaganda narratives, claiming that "Brussels bureaucrats" were interfering in the democratic process and describing Orban as the only "safe choice" for Hungary's future.

A man wears a shirt supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the "Day of Friendship" event at MTK Sportpark in Budapest, Hungary, on April 7, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images)

For the government, this was proof of Hungary's role on the global stage — a sign that their brand of illiberal democracy had a powerful supporter in the White House.

However, the political climate in Budapest has changed significantly since the last election.

The emergence of Peter Magyar in 2024 has reshaped the political landscape, introducing a level of competition and unpredictability that Hungary has not seen in 16 years. Magyar's Tisza party has successfully tapped into a vein of public frustration, shifting the conversation away from Orban's international aspirations and toward the failures of the state.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, the government has faced intense scrutiny.

A series of high-profile interviews from former police chiefs and military officers has revealed the abuses of state power, and new evidence has revealed that Russian interference is more than welcomed by the Orban government and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Since 2022, Orban's strategy has relied exclusively on using international alliances, specifically with the MAGA movement, to project domestic strength.

But as the domestic crisis deepens, this strategy is hitting a wall. Foreign policy, no matter how high-level, struggles to maintain the attention of a public worried about the collapse of the healthcare system and the rising cost of living.

Vance's visit also seemed like a piece of consolation.

Earlier in the campaign, government officials hinted that Donald Trump himself might travel to Hungary for CPAC at the end of March. Such a visit would have carried immense symbolic weight. Vance remains only a secondary figure in the eyes of the Hungarian public. Arriving in the final week of an intense campaign, his presence felt inappreciable.

The U.S. President himself could only muster a long, lazy post on his platform Truth Social, in which he called upon voters to cast their ballots for his "true friend, fighter, and winner" Orban.

U.S. President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun during a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran in Washington, D.C., U.S. on April 6, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Despite his warm words, Vance noted that the "golden age" of U.S.-Hungarian relations would continue regardless of who takes office after Sunday. This subtle hedging was a clear sign of professional diplomacy; with polls showing Orban will likely lose, Washington is careful not to bet everything on a candidate who might be on his way out.

Magyar himself has also avoided criticizing the Trump administration, leaving the door open for a new relationship should the government fall.

Given the current geopolitical setting, Vance's visit was poorly timed.

The Prime Minister has long claimed that he and the Trump administration are the sole champions of global stability, promising that their alliance would end the war in Ukraine.

Hungary became the only EU-member to join Trump's Board of Peace. Yet, the reality of the Trump administration's foreign policy has complicated this message. Far from bringing universal peace, the administration's escalation of tensions with Iran has created new problems.

The recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, endangering global oil prices, struck a direct blow to Orban's core promise of energy security. For a leader who stakes his reputation on providing stability, the actions of his closest ally have caused his biggest problems.

Yet, the most damaging moment of the visit occurred on the final day.

Pro-government media had initially suggested that Vance was enjoying his stay so much that he would remain for an additional day. This was cut short when the Washington Post revealed that Hungary had offered to provide intelligence to Iran during the pager attacks.

In the current geopolitical climate, a close association with a country accused of aiding Iran became an immediate liability for the U.S. administration.

While the political benefits for the Hungarian government are questionable, the United States walked away with a significant win. During the visit, Hungary finalized the purchase of $700 million in HIMARS rocket systems and a $500 million crude oil deal with American suppliers.

As Hungarians head to the polls, the central question is where Budapest stands in relation to its own people. JD Vance's visit reached voters who already supported the Prime Minister, but did little to sway the undecided or the opposition's supporters.

In a campaign of domestic exhaustion, the Vice President's visit arrived too late and offered too little to save a government facing its greatest challenge in nearly two decades.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.