Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, International Monetary Fund
Edit post

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2024 10:58 AM 2 min read
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC on April 7, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.

An IMF team led by Uma Ramakrishnan, the deputy director of the Fund's European Department, will start the talks with a focus on the authorities' economic objectives and the challenges facing the Ukrainian economy, according to Stepanyan.

The team will also reportedly participate in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the IMF's Ukraine Capacity Development Fund (UCDF) on Feb. 13.

This meeting will gather Ukrainian authorities, development partners, and IMF staff to discuss Ukraine's capacity development priorities and IMF support in this area, Stepanyan said in a statement.

Following these meetings, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray will begin policy talks with the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on Feb. 17 on the third review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, added Stepanyan.

The EFF is a four-year funding agreement that will allow Ukraine to access $15.6 billion in financial aid in regular installments.

In December 2023, the IMF authorized the disbursement of another $900 million tranche of funding for Ukraine under the EFF following approval of the second review of the agreement.

The EFF funds are meant to lend Ukraine stability amid the disruptions of war, support the country's postwar recovery, and promote economic growth as Ukraine moves forward on the path to EU membership.

‘We can’t wait for peace:’ Reluctant at first, Denmark takes on rebuilding war-torn Mykolaiv Oblast
When President Volodymyr Zelensky announced to the Danish Parliament last March that Ukraine wanted the Nordic country to rebuild the war-torn southern Mykolaiv Oblast, it was the first the Danes had heard of it. Not only was the president’s plan to assign Ukrainian regions to allied countries for…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.