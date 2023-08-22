Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IAEA: Situation 'precarious' after multiple explosions near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by Abbey Fenbert August 23, 2023 12:52 AM 2 min read
A view of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as seen from Nikopol, across the Dnipro River. (Photo by Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Military operations near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including multiple explosions in the past week, pose an ongoing nuclear security risk, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Aug. 22.

IAEA experts reported five detonations in the area on Aug. 20 and five more on Aug. 21.

"The overall nuclear safety and security situation remains precarious,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

The agency's representatives also described an Aug. 14 explosion that was so strong it "shook their windows." This was followed by sounds of gunfire on Aug. 16. Another explosion occurred near the plant on Aug. 17.

The report also mentioned an Aug. 18 explosion in nearby Enerhodar, where most plant personnel live.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Europe's largest nuclear plant, has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022. It stands on the front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine, where daily shelling is routine.

The Russian military's demolition of the Kakhovka dam on June 6 put the integrity of the ZNPP at further risk. The Zaporizhzhia plant relies on water from the Kakhovka Reservoir to cool its six reactors.

The IAEA report said the ZNPP is planning to build up to a dozen wells around the site and has already successfully begun pumping water from a new groundwater well. According to the report, the ZNPP has enough cooling water "for many months."

However, Grossi made it clear that these solutions are not sufficient.

"This is vital work," Grossi said. "But the real solution is for the conflict to end."

On the edge of disaster: What could really happen if Russia destroys Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
In late June, 16 months into the full-scale Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky alerted his nation of an unprecedented threat. Russia, the president said, had rigged the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with explosives, and was ready to set off the charges and cause radiation to…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.