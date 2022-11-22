Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
IAEA: No immediate nuclear safety concerns at Zaporizhzhia power plant despite severe shelling

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022 2:19 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

International Atomic Energy Agency experts found that despite a high level of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the weekend, key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety concerns.

The experts nonetheless observed widespread damage at the site, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"This is a major cause of concern as it clearly demonstrates the sheer intensity of the attacks on one of the world's largest nuclear power plants," Grossi said.

On Nov. 20, over a dozen explosions were reported near the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

While the origin of the explosions is unclear, Ukraine's nuclear power monopoly Energoatom said Russian forces had shelled the area on the morning of Nov. 20.

Russian forces occupied the plant in early March and have used it to launch attacks against Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
