IAEA: No explosives found at Russian-shown parts of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 5, 2023 7:01 PM 2 min read
The six reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are visible across the river from Nikopol. (Photo: Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have not found explosives during their inspections of parts of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in recent days and weeks, Director General Rafael Grossi said on July 5.

Still, the on-site experts have requested access to other parts of the nuclear plant, including the rooftops of reactor units three and four, as well as parts of the turbine halls and the cooling system, according to the press release.

Grossi stressed the importance of IAEA experts being granted access to all parts of the nuclear plant.

“With military tension and activities increasing in the region where this major nuclear power plant is located, our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground," Grossi said.

"Their independent and objective reporting would help clarify the current situation at the site, which is crucial at a time like this with unconfirmed allegations and counter allegations,” Grossi added.

Ukrainian officials have been warning in recent weeks that Russian forces are preparing to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces warned on July 4 that the terrorist attack could happen "in the near future."

According to the General Staff, Russian forces placed objects similar to explosive devices on the rooftops of the plant's third and fourth reactors.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Spanish reporters on July 1 that one possibility Ukrainian officials had prepared for was that Russian troops could return the station to Ukrainian control after having mined it and then detonate it remotely.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Since then, Russian forces have been using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian-controlled territory.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
