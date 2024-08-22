Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, Nuclear power plant, IAEA, Energy
Edit post

IAEA chief plans to visit Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

by Daria Svitlyk August 22, 2024 3:26 PM 2 min read
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. (Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he would visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia due to safety risks associated with Ukraine's ongoing incursion, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Aug. 22.

Russia has already begun fortifying the nuclear plant, which is located roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the Kyiv-held Russian town of Sudzha.

Grossi said that he is taking the risk that the atomic facility can be damaged during hostilities in Kursk Oblast very seriously. He noted that the Kursk plant is located "technically within artillery range" of Ukrainian positions.

"And since there is combat, I’m very concerned," he added.

The IAEA chief said he would visit the power station next week to gather information from its managers on whether it had already been targeted. Kyiv has rejected Russian accusations of planning to attack the nuclear plant.

Grossi added that he also wanted to assess the external power supply and routes to the plant.

Earlier, Russia claimed that Ukraine was planning to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, without providing evidence.

"We officially refute these false reports. Ukraine has neither the intention nor the ability to carry out any such actions. Russia must stop spreading dangerous lies," Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said on Aug. 16.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of using the plant for nuclear blackmail and endangering its safety.

Kyiv said on Aug. 11 that Russian forces set fire to "a large number of automobile tires in cooling towers" at the nuclear plant in an effort to "create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir."

The IAEA said that nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia power plant had not been affected.

Kursk incursion ‘breaks’ Russia’s attempts to dictate peace terms, boosts Ukraine’s leverage
Ukraine’s surprise invasion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast has derailed Russia’s plans to dictate a peace deal on its terms and strengthened Ukraine’s hand in any future negotiations, Ukrainian officials and analysts say. “We must force Russia, with all our might and together with our partners, to make p…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Daria Svitlyk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.