IAEA: Damage to Ukrainian atomic lab after Russian attack 'worse than expected'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2022 1:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Nov. 11 in a statement that the extent of damage to the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology was “dramatic and shocking, even worse than expected” although radiation levels were normal.

The repeated attacks on the facility violate all seven of the indispensable nuclear safety and security pillars outlined by Director General Grossi at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the statement read.

During a mission to the site this week, an IAEA team found that nearly all buildings on the site have been affected by the attacks, "many of them probably beyond repair."

The institute's deputy director general told the IAEA that the site had endured around 100 missile attacks and shelling during the first three weeks of the war alone, and had been without power and water for more than a month, according to the IAEA statement.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
