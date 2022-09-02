IAEA chief: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's integrity violated several times.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was worried about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Despite obstruction from Moscow, an IAEA mission finally reached the plant on Sept. 1. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said it would be difficult for the IAEA inspectors to make an impartial assessment due to Russian interference. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.