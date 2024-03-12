Skip to content
News Feed, Hungary, Rosatom, Peter Szijjarto, Russia, Nuclear Energy
Hungary hosts Rosatom head on 25th anniversary of NATO accession

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 11:56 PM 1 min read
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 12, 2024. (Peter Szijjarto / Facebook)
Hungary hosted the head of Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, on March 12, the day of the 25th anniversary of Budapest's accession to NATO.

Likhachev is included in British, Canadian, Swiss, Australian, and New Zealand sanctions lists. He has a prominent role in the Russian military-industrial sector and is responsible for Rosatom specialists to Ukrainian nuclear facilities occupied by the Russian military.

"The investment in Paks (Nuclear Power Plant) has reached another important milestone," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto captioned a photo of himself and Likhachev on Facebook.

Paks Nuclear Power Plant is Hungary's first and only nuclear power plant, located 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Budapest on the Danube River.

Szijjarto was referring to the ongoing construction of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, an expansion of the existing plant, being carried out by Rosatom.

"The pace is good, the work is continuous," Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto visited Moscow in October 2023 to attend the Russian Energy Week forum, marking his fifth visit to Russia since February 2022.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
