Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Hungary denies involvement in Ukrainian POW transfer, Ukraine's intelligence says otherwise

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 2:44 PM 3 min read
Hungarian Trade and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks during an interview in Ankara, Turkey, on May 3, 2023. (Photo: Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied his government's involvement in the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary, the Index news website reported on June 20.

"I think it is good news that they are free and that there were consultations between church and religious organizations, where the Hungarian state was absolutely not involved," Szijjártó said at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

"These people (Ukrainians) were released, and now they are free, they can move freely in Hungary and do whatever they want. If they want to contact Ukrainian authorities, they can do so freely, I guarantee this," he added.

However, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that based on the information of the prisoners' relatives, they had not been released.

On June 19, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demanded consular access to the POWs, saying they are kept in isolation, have no access to open sources of information, and can communicate with their relatives only in the presence of "third parties."

The Russian Orthodox Church announced a plan to transfer a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers of "Zakarpattia origin" to Hungary on June 8 without involving Ukraine's authorities.

Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast is home to roughly 150,000 ethnic Hungarians, of which more than 400 serve in the Ukrainian military.

Media: Hungary’s government was not aware of Ukrainian POWs transfer
High-ranking members of the Hungarian government were not aware of the plan to send 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty wrote on June 15, citing its sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén confirmed the plan on June 9, claiming the Ukrainian soldiers are already in Hungary as "free people."

According to RFE/RL, the transfer was conducted between the Kremlin-backed church and Semjén without the knowledge of higher-ranking Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Szijjártó.

Ukraine's authorities said they were not notified of the plan nor the prisoners' whereabouts.  The military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov however revealed that Kyiv has obtained an unconfirmed list of the POWs.

According to international law, the transfer should have to be mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Yusov added.

HUR reportedly knew about the plan before it was officially announced. Kyiv requested Hungary for information on the transfer, but Budapest denied it.  In spite of Hungary's claims, the Ukrainian military intelligence said it had proof that Budapest was aware of the plans.

"There was a request from Hungary, specifically regarding POWs. We can confirm this with documented evidence," Yusov said.

Russian authorities have not commented on the transfer.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko, Hungary's acts can qualify as violations of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The European Commission has also turned to Hungary with a request for an explanation.

"Russia must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure that prisoners of war are treated humanely in all circumstances in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and not put their lives in danger," European Commission foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 12 – Ukraine’s counteroffensive finally began. What’s next?
Episode #12 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to the beginning of Ukraine’s much-awaited counteroffensive, its early results, and what to expect in the weeks to come. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell. Listen to the au…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.