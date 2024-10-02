NATO 'inadequately' prepared for large-scale war, Hodges says

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO lacks adequate air defenses, military mobility, ammunition, and the mindset to be fully ready for a large-scale conventional war, retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said on Oct. 2.

Speaking at a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum attended by the Kyiv Independent, Hodges said that many of Europe's political and military leaders do not fully acknowledge the realities of a possible war with Russia.

Warnings about a clash between Russia and NATO have mounted since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with many observers pointing out insufficient defense-industrial base and battle readiness on the West's part.

"We don't have adequate missile and air defense to protect our seaports, airports, and critical infrastructure," Hodges said.

NATO's eastern flank has only 5% of the air defense capabilities necessary to deter an attack, the Financial Times reported in May.

"We still... cannot move quickly throughout Europe, so the issue of military mobility is still a challenge that needs to be resolved," the retired general added.

If Russia decided to attack NATO, its forces would immediately strike European transport infrastructure that the allies need to respond, the retired general commented.

"So imagine a week of what's happening in Ukraine to happen in Gdansk, or Klaipeda, or Tallinn, or Bremerhaven," Hodges noted. In the worst-case scenario, Lithuania would have to wait for two weeks for the arrival of reinforcements, the retired officer added.

Echoing the words of his co-speaker, Romanian Defense Ministry State Secretary Simona Cojocaru, Hodges said that NATO militaries must be ready to roll out much faster than they currently can.

According to the retired general, Western armies were ready for deployment within 24 hours during the Cold War, while today's militaries largely lack this mindset.

NATO should have the "courage to acknowledge what you see as a threat, and then start pulling ammunition out of bunkers, starting deploying troops to be prepared, and then you can be ready to go in two or three days where the risk this." Hodges added that allied leaders are often hesitant to respond fast and decisively enough, fearing such steps would be perceived as provocation.

Hodges also called for investing in exercises and ammunition production to increase the alliance's military readiness.

"Ten and half years after Russia invaded Ukraine, and we still cannot provide enough ammunition for a week. And we've emptied our bunkers to help."

The retired general nevertheless added that European countries are "moving in a much better direction," namely praising Poland's planned military transformation.