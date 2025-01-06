Skip to content
'He's sending 18-year-old boys' to die — Zelensky says Putin doesn't love his country

by Martin Fornusek January 6, 2025 8:57 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not love his country and people as he is sending Russia's youth to die in his wars of aggression, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman released on Jan. 5.

"He does not love his people. He loves only his inner circle," Zelensky said in response to Fridman's suggestion that Putin is a "serious person who loves his country."

"What is his country? He happened to consider Ukraine his country," the president responded in the three-hour-long interview, pointing out that Putin had previously also launched a destructive war against Chechnya, now a constituent republic of the Russian Federation.

Putin rose to power during the Second Chechen War in 1999-2000, in which Russia forcibly subjugated the region and seized its capital, Grozny, after a devastating siege.

"Who are the Chechens? A different people: Another faith… Another language. One million people eliminated…. How did he kill them – with love?" Zelensky asked rhetorically.

Ukraine's head of state also stressed that Russia's all-out war against Ukraine resulted in 780,000 of its soldiers killed or wounded, adding that Putin "calls them all Russians, even those who don't know how to speak Russian, on his territory of Russia, everything they've enslaved."

"He's (Putin) sending 18-year-boys (to die in war)... It's not that the fascists came to his country, and he needs to defend it. He came to ours, and he sends them," Zelensky continued, providing other examples of Moscow's wars and military interventions in Syria, Chechnya, Georgia, and Africa.

Though the exact Russian losses in the full-scale invasion are difficult to establish with certainty, The Economist wrote that they already outpace Moscow's battlefield losses in all of its post-1945 wars combined.

Ukraine launches new offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, mixed reports surface on outcome
Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center, claimed on Jan. 5. Reports by Russian pro-war Telegram channels have echoed the statement, saying that a new Kyiv offensive is underway.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
