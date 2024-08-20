Skip to content
Ukraine's military says battles ongoing in Niu-York amid Russia's reported advance

by Martin Fornusek August 20, 2024 10:52 AM 3 min read
Smoke rises around the town of New York (Niu-York). Torecki has so far been one of the quietest sections of the front line on June 30, 2024. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian military said on Aug. 20 that clashes are ongoing at the village of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast as multiple sources point to a rapid Russian advance deep into the settlement.

Niu-York lies just south of Toretsk, a key front-line town that has become one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Aug. 19 that according to Russian pro-war bloggers, Moscow's troops have effectively seized the settlement and are clearing its northern areas while pushing to Nelipivka further north.

Russian sources provided no visual confirmation of the claim, the ISW stressed.

The Ukrainian crowd-sourced tracking site DeepState provided a similar estimate, claiming that almost the entire settlement is in Russian hands except for the outskirts in the west, north, and northeast.

Alleged Russian advance into Niu-York, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Aug. 19, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/Open Street Map)

The Ukrainian military did not comment on the claims and instead said that heavy fighting is ongoing in the Toretsk sector, including in Niu-York.

Russian forces attempted 24 ground attacks in the area of Niu-York, Nelipivka, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and near Toretsk over the past day, the Khorytsia group of forces said on Telegram.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group, did not provide further details following the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.

Ukrainska Pravda said that according to its military sources, Ukrainian troops continue to hold out in the northern part of the settlement.

"Our people are in Niu-York, we are holding the defenses. We control approximately 20% of the village," a source in the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade deployed in the area told Ukrainska Pravda.

"Russian forces are advancing at the expense of a large number of reserves... Unfortunately, we have no such reserves."

Niu-York lies just south of Toretsk, a key front-line town that has become one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The estimated advance of Russian forces as of Aug. 19, 2024, according to DeepState, is marked in red. (DeepState/Open Street Map)

Another source told the outlet that as Russian forces took much of Niu-York, they are on their way to Nelipivka, the last village directly between Niu-York and Toretsk.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Russian sources claimed the full capture of Niu-York already back on Aug. 6, but Ukrainian officials denied this at the time.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.