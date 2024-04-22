Hamburg mayor arrives in Kyiv to meet Klitschko

This audio is created with AI assistance

Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of the German city of Hamburg, arrived in Ukraine's capital on April 22.

"Our support during the crisis must continue. Hamburg stands firmly on the side of the people of Ukraine," the city's senate wrote on social media.

"Today in Ukraine's capital, I will be speaking with (Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko) about the support within the framework of our 'Pact for Solidarity & Future,'" Tschentscher wrote on X.

"I would like to get to know Kyiv, express our solidarity, and discuss the cooperation of our cities."

Kyiv and the northern German city signed the pact in April 2022, forming a strategic partnership and agreeing to support one another in times of crisis.

Another German delegation led by Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv last week. Habeck met President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Berlin's support for Ukraine, namely air defense supplies.