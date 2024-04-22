Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Hamburg, Kyiv
Edit post

Hamburg mayor arrives in Kyiv to meet Klitschko

by Martin Fornusek April 22, 2024 12:32 PM 1 min read
Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher arrived in Kyiv on April 22, 2024. (Hamburg's Senate/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of the German city of Hamburg, arrived in Ukraine's capital on April 22.

"Our support during the crisis must continue. Hamburg stands firmly on the side of the people of Ukraine," the city's senate wrote on social media.

"Today in Ukraine's capital, I will be speaking with (Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko) about the support within the framework of our 'Pact for Solidarity & Future,'" Tschentscher wrote on X.

"I would like to get to know Kyiv, express our solidarity, and discuss the cooperation of our cities."

Kyiv and the northern German city signed the pact in April 2022, forming a strategic partnership and agreeing to support one another in times of crisis.

Another German delegation led by Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv last week. Habeck met President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Berlin's support for Ukraine, namely air defense supplies.

‘It takes bravery to recognize mistakes:’ Ukrainian architects learn from Rotterdam to rebuild their own cities
When the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced urbanists Oleksandra Naryzhna and Anastasiia Palii to leave Kharkiv in March 2022, the Dutch city of Rotterdam was an obvious choice for a temporary home. It’s a place that provides Ukrainian urbanists and architects with “a lot of opportunities,” Palii t…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.