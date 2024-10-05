The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, War, Artillery, Shells
Edit post

Half of Russia's shells used in Ukraine supplied by North Korea, The Times reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2024 9:59 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (R) attend a gala concert amid Putin's visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Half of all the artillery shells used by Russia in Ukraine are supplied by North Korea, The Times reported on Oct. 4, citing Western intelligence sources.

According to the newspaper, around 3 million a year are being shipped from Pyongyang to Moscow, though a large number are believed to be faulty.

Despite this, The Times reports the sheer number of shells supplied have played a crucial role in Russia's grinding advances in eastern Ukraine, most recently the capture of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast earlier this week.

With Russian ammunition stocks running low due to extensive use in Ukraine, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading outside weapons supplier.

In August, Yonhap reported that North Korea sent containers presumably to Russia that could contain as many as more than 6 million artillery shells.

In exchange for the ammunition, Russia reportedly provided North Korea with technology to help it deploy spy satellites as well as tanks and aircraft.

In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang, where he signed a partnership agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which pledged to provide aid to one another if either will be attacked.

Shin Won-sik, South Korean defense minister, said in June that Pyongyang also sent dozens of ballistic missiles that Moscow's troops launch against Ukraine.

But their reliability has also been questioned  — around half of the North Korean missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia have malfunctioned and exploded in mid-air, Reuters reported on May 7, citing Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Ukraine hits ammunition depots with domestic weapons in an attempt to disrupt Russia’s logistics
Over the past several months, the war had gradually moved deep inside Russian territory. In September, Ukraine targeted depots in the Russian towns of Tikhoretsk and Toropets with drones, setting ablaze over 30,000 tons of ammunition, which allegedly included ballistic missiles. The warehouse in T…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.