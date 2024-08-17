Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Banking, Hacker attack
Edit post

Hackers launch cyberattack against Ukraine's Monobank

by Abbey Fenbert August 17, 2024 3:59 AM 1 min read
Oleh Horokhovskyi, chief executive officer of Monobank, at the mobile-only bank service provider's office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4, 2023. (Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hackers targeted Ukraine's largest mobile-only bank, Monobank, with a massive denial of service (DDoS) attack on Aug. 16, according to Oleh Horokhovskyi, the company's co-founder and CEO.

DDoS attacks direct excessive amounts of traffic at a website in order to overload its servers, often causing disruptions to service.

Monobank received around one billion service requests in three hours, Horokhovskyi reported via Telegram on Aug. 16.

"We are fighting it off while drinking coffee and donuts ... We are keeping the situation under control," he said.

Monobank has previously been targeted in similar cyberattacks. A DDoS attack in January sent over 580 million service requests to the bank's website.  

Horokhovskyi did not identify a culprit, though previous threats have been linked to Russian hackers. Russia has launched thousands of cyberattacks against Ukrainian organizations since the start of its full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian hackers in turn have fought back against Russian cyberwarfare by launching attacks of their own. Ukraine's IT Army, a volunteer hacker group, claimed responsibility for a massive DDoS attack against Russian banks and Russia's Mir payment system in June.

Opinion: Ukraine’s volunteer hacker army is pioneering a new era of cyber warfare
Over two years have passed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the volunteer IT Army of Ukraine is more effective than ever. On June 20, 2024, the hacker group launched what they claimed to be the “largest DDoS attack in history” against Russia’s banking system, crippling numerous ban…
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.