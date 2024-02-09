Gunman kills 4 in Georgian city outside of Tbilisi

This audio is created with AI assistance

A gunman shot and killed four people and injured another at a market in the Georgian city of Rustavi on Feb. 9. His motives are still unknown, but the alleged shooter's uncle was one of those killed, and his cousin was also injured.

RFE/RL's Georgian service said that the suspected gunman had been arrested at a market where the shooting took place.

Rustavi, a city of about 130,000, is located some 30 kilometers southeast of the capital Tbilisi.

Mass shootings are rare in Georgia.

The last high-profile mass shooting in Georgia occurred in January 2023, when an ex-soldier shot and killed five people, including a police officer who showed up at the scene, before killing himself.