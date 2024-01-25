Skip to content
Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2024 3:03 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: view of a box with hand grenades in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 24, 2023. (Yuriy Mate/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were wounded by a grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast, the National Police reported on Jan. 25.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.

The police said they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. that there had been an explosion in the city of Chervonohrad, which is situated around 60 kilometers north of Lviv.

Explosive technicians came to the scene and the two men, aged 25 and 27, were hospitalized.

The police opened a criminal investigation under Article 264 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers the negligent storage of firearms or ammunition, to establish where the grenade came from.

The police urged the public not to touch or try to move objects that could be grenades, mines, artillery shells, or other pieces of ammunition.

In November, a gifted grenade killed Major Hennadii Chastiakov, an assistant to Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, when it exploded in his home on his birthday. The officer's 13-year-old son was seriously injured in the explosion.

Russian landmines have killed 277 Ukrainians, including 14 children
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has confirmed that 277 people, including 14 children, have been killed by Russian landmines and other explosive devices since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrinform reported on Dec. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
