Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Two men were wounded by a grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast, the National Police reported on Jan. 25.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.

The police said they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. that there had been an explosion in the city of Chervonohrad, which is situated around 60 kilometers north of Lviv.

Explosive technicians came to the scene and the two men, aged 25 and 27, were hospitalized.

The police opened a criminal investigation under Article 264 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers the negligent storage of firearms or ammunition, to establish where the grenade came from.

The police urged the public not to touch or try to move objects that could be grenades, mines, artillery shells, or other pieces of ammunition.

In November, a gifted grenade killed Major Hennadii Chastiakov, an assistant to Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, when it exploded in his home on his birthday. The officer's 13-year-old son was seriously injured in the explosion.