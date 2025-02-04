Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, IAEA, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, War, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian occupation
Edit post

Greenpeace urges IAEA to block Russia's Zaporizhzhia reactor restart as Grossi visits Kyiv

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 4, 2025 11:48 AM 2 min read
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greenpeace Ukraine has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent Russia from illegally restarting reactors at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the organization said in a Feb. 4 press release.

The appeal comes as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is visiting Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian officials before heading to Moscow to discuss the situation with Russian authorities.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, since March 2022. The power station has been repeatedly disconnected from Ukraine's power grid due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, increasing the risk of a nuclear disaster.

Greenpeace warned Grossi that Russian officials have recently expressed intentions to restart the reactors to generate electricity for Russia and solidify their control over the plant.

In December 2024, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said restarting the plant's reactors was the Russian state nuclear company's "dream." Sergey Kiriyenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin's first deputy chief of staff, similarly noted that Moscow intended to restart the reactors "as fast as possible."

Ukraine secures return of 12 children from Russian-occupied territories
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said the children who returned home include a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother, a 17-year-old boy who had been issued a summons to join the Russian army, and an eight-year-old girl.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Greenpeace stressed that there is no legal or safety justification for restarting any reactors at the plant under the current occupation.

"So long as Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains under illegal Russian occupation, there are no conditions that permit the restart of reactors," said Shaun Burnie, a nuclear specialist at Greenpeace Ukraine.

"If the Russian occupation is not ended, there is the very real prospect of the IAEA secretariat collaborating with Russia's plans for the restart."

Grossi previously said that a restart is impossible under current wartime conditions but has reportedly discussed with Rosatom the possibility of preparing the plant for future operations when conditions allow.

Russian soldiers face execution threats to retake lost ground near Kupiansk, Ukraine claims
Russian commanders in the Kupiansk sector are ordering their soldiers to retake positions from which they retreated under Ukrainian fire, threatening them with execution if they refuse, Ukraine’s Khortytsia group of forces claimed on Feb. 4, citing intelligence reports.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.