Russia hits Kherson Oblast for a second time on Aug. 13, injuring 2 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2023 10:09 PM 1 min read
Smoke rises over the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast, after shelling by Russian troops on the morning of Aug. 13. Five locals were killed in the attack. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army attacked the town of Bilozirka in Kherson Oblast late on Aug. 13, damaging at least 12 residential buildings and injuring a 31-year-old woman and a man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russians also dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village of Odradokamyanka. As a result, several houses were destroyed.

Earlier, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced that Aug. 14 would be a day of mourning in the region after the previous Russian attack in the morning of Aug. 13, in which 7 civilians were killed, including a 23-day-old newborn baby girl.

Her 12-year-old  brother and both parents were also killed in the attack on the village of Shyroka Balka, as well as another 67-year-old man.

Two men were also killed and one wounded by a missile that struck the nearby village of Stanislav.

Christian priest Mykola Tachishvili and another man were killed in Stanislav, Prokudin said.

“My sincere condolences to the relatives, eternal memory to the innocent victims,” he wrote.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 13 civilians were injured during the day as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kherson Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
