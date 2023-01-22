Governors: Russian attacks hit 7 regions over Jan. 21

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in seven out of Ukraine's 25 regions, including in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts. According to the regional governors, one civilian was killed, and at least nine, including one child, were injured.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on Jan. 22 that two civilians were wounded in the embattled city of Bakhmut over the past day.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in the region, including the front-line city of Avdiivka, located just six kilometers from the outskirts of the occupied regional capital of Donetsk.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling continued in the liberated parts of the oblast. He added that a man was hospitalized in Veterynarne village due to the shelling.

A landmine explosion injured two men near Izium, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in eastern Luhansk Oblast. No casualties were reported, the regional government said in a Telegram post.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked 21 settlements, destroying 18 houses. One civilian was killed in Hulyaipole, and two civilians were injured in Orikhiv, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

Russian forces also shelled southern Kherson Oblast 49 times over Jan. 21 with artillery, mortars, and tanks. Three people were injured, the governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a Telegram post.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled the coastal city of Ochakiv. No casualties were reported, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Russian forces shelled northern Sumy Oblast 115 times. One child was injured, Governor Dmytro Zhyvitskyi said.