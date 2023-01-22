Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governors: Russian attacks hit 7 regions over Jan. 21

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2023 11:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in seven out of Ukraine's 25 regions, including in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts. According to the regional governors, one civilian was killed, and at least nine, including one child, were injured.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on Jan. 22 that two civilians were wounded in the embattled city of Bakhmut over the past day.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in the region, including the front-line city of Avdiivka, located just six kilometers from the outskirts of the occupied regional capital of Donetsk.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling continued in the liberated parts of the oblast. He added that a man was hospitalized in Veterynarne village due to the shelling.

A landmine explosion injured two men near Izium, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in eastern Luhansk Oblast. No casualties were reported, the regional government said in a Telegram post.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked 21 settlements, destroying 18 houses. One civilian was killed in Hulyaipole, and two civilians were injured in Orikhiv, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

Russian forces also shelled southern Kherson Oblast 49 times over Jan. 21 with artillery, mortars, and tanks. Three people were injured, the governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a Telegram post.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled the coastal city of Ochakiv. No casualties were reported, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Russian forces shelled northern Sumy Oblast 115 times. One child was injured, Governor Dmytro Zhyvitskyi said.

Ukraine war latest: Ramstein ends disappointingly for Kyiv as Ukrainian troops hold out Russia’s assault near Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.