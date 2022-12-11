Governors: Russia’s attacks hit 7 regions on Dec. 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in seven out of Ukraine's 24 oblasts, including in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts, according to the regional governors. At least eight civilians were injured, and at least two were killed.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on Dec. 11 that two civilians were wounded in the embattled city of Bakhmut and the village of Maksymilianivka, west of the Russian-occupied Donetsk, over the past day.

The most intense Russian shelling was recorded around the city of Bakhmut, Kyrylenko said, where Moscow has thrown its troops and equipment en masse to surround and capture the city. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on Dec. 9 that Russian forces “effectively destroyed” Bakhmut due to months-long heavy fighting.

Russian troops attempted to conduct offensive operations near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Bakhmut, and near six settlements in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in their morning briefing.

The General Staff report added that Russia appears to be stepping up mobilization efforts in occupied parts of the region likely to strengthen defense near Sievierodonetsk – one of the last Ukrainian bastions in the region before it fell to Russia in early July.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling continued in the liberated parts of the region and near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. He added that a 60-year-old man was “hospitalized in serious condition” near the liberated city of Izium due to the shelling.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian shelling had again “damaged houses and power grids” in Nikopol and the surrounding areas, which sits across the Dnipro River from Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Reznichenko added that three villages in the Nikopol area were left without electricity and water due to the overnight attacks, but repair is underway.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian forces had shelled the region 45 times over the past day, using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, and mortars. Two civilians were killed, and five injured.

A hospital's maternity ward, a cafe, an infrastructure facility, as well as apartment buildings were among the sites hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, according to Yanushevych.

The governors of Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts also said that their regions had suffered from another day of Russian shelling, but no casualties were reported.