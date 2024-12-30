Governors of Kyiv and Poltava oblasts dismissed amid position reshuffles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ruslan Kravchenko, the governor of Kyiv Oblast, and Filip Pronin, the governor of Poltava Oblast, were dismissed on Dec. 30 and are expected to be appointed to new positions soon.

According to a Telegram post from lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the two are slated to be appointed heads of the Tax and Financial Supervision Commissions, respectively.

The move comes shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his team is "preparing several important personnel decisions" that will be "announced soon."

Kravchenko served as governor of Kyiv Oblast since April 2023. Prior to his appointment as governor, he was the chief prosecutor of Kyiv Oblast's Bucha District

Pronin has been governor of Poltava Oblast since October 2023. He previously held anti-corruption roles at various government agencies.

Their dismissals were approved by the government a few days ago before the official decrees were signed.