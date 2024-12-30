Skip to content
News Feed, Kyiv Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Politics, Volodymyr Zelensky, Taxation, Finances, Business
Governors of Kyiv and Poltava oblasts dismissed amid position reshuffles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 9:03 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a document in his office in Kyiv. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
Ruslan Kravchenko, the governor of Kyiv Oblast, and Filip Pronin, the governor of Poltava Oblast, were dismissed on Dec. 30 and are expected to be appointed to new positions soon.

According to a Telegram post from lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the two are slated to be appointed heads of the Tax and Financial Supervision Commissions, respectively.

The move comes shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his team is "preparing several important personnel decisions" that will be "announced soon."

Kravchenko served as governor of Kyiv Oblast since April 2023. Prior to his appointment as governor, he was the chief prosecutor of Kyiv Oblast's Bucha District

Pronin has been governor of Poltava Oblast since October 2023. He previously held anti-corruption roles at various government agencies.

Their dismissals were approved by the government a few days ago before the official decrees were signed.

Ukraine quadruples domestic gas transit fees as Russian gas pipeline deal expires
Ukraine will quadruple gas transit tariffs for its domestic customers starting Jan. 1 when a deal to transport Russian gas through Ukrainian pipes expires, the National Energy Regulatory Commission said during a meeting on Dec. 30.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.