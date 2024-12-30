Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, EU gas transit, Russia, Ukraine, Energy infrastructure, Gas
Edit post

Ukraine quadruples domestic gas transit fees as Russian gas pipeline deal expires

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 8:25 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator's (GTSOU) signboards are seen over the garden fence in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 11, 2022. (Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) // UEW
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will increase gas transit tariffs for its domestic customers fourfold starting Jan. 1 when a deal to transport Russian gas through Ukrainian pipes expires, the National Energy Regulatory Commission said during a meeting on Dec. 30.

Russia has been paying Ukraine transport fees to carry its gas through underground Ukrainian pipelines as part of a 2019 deal between the two countries. Ukraine has repeatedly said that it will not extend the agreement when it expires at the end of this year.

During the meeting, the director of Ukraine's gas transit operator GTS Operator, Dmytro Lyppa, said that the Russian deal previously covered 85% of the operator's income from gas transit, according to reporting from Liga.net.

Lyppa also said that the tariff hike would not cover the full loss of income from the deal's expiry, and that the company was taking all possible measures to reduce its costs.

Many European countries have already sharply decreased their use of Russian gas following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but many countries, including Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria, still rely on Russian gas.

Last week, Slovakia threatened to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine if Ukraine goes through with its promise to halt Russian gas transit.

Slovakia threatens to cut electricity supplies if Ukraine ends Russian gas transit
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Dec. 27 that his government will evaluate potential reciprocal measures against Ukraine, including halting electricity supplies, if Ukraine stops the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia after January 1.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.