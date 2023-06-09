Governor: Flood water levels in Kherson Oblast begin to fall

This audio is created with AI assistance

The flood water level on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast fell by 20 centimeters overnight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 6.

Kherson Oblast and other parts of southern Ukraine have experienced catastrophic flooding after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam on June 6.

As of the morning of June 9, 3,624 houses in 32 settlements in Kherson Oblast have been flooded, Prokudin said.

Additionally, 2,352 people have been evacuated, and close to 550 animals.

However, evacuation efforts are still underway. Prokudin urged people remaining in flood zones to leave if they haven't already, adding that all necessary humanitarian aid was being provided to those in need.

Russia has been shelling Kherson amid ongoing relief efforts and there is an increased mine threat in the region due to mines getting dislodged by flood waters, as the State Emergency Service warned on June 6.