Governor reports Russia's Belgorod Oblast under fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian responded to Russian attacks by shelling Russia's Belgorod Oblast, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Hours earlier, Russia shelled two villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least seven people, including elderly, children, and a pregnant woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Alleged Ukrainian strike damaged a factory producing paint and varnish, causing fire and injuries to four employees, Gladkov reported on May 29.

A second industrial building that was also targeted suffered no visible damage.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, recently saw extensive fighting as Russian militia groups that claim to fight alongside Ukraine conducted a successful incursion in the oblast’s territory.

Russia continues to shell northern Ukraine from bordering regions.