News Feed, Children, Kherson Oblast, Russia, Children deportation, War
Governor: 6 children brought back from Russian-occupied territory

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 11:36 AM 2 min read
Schuman RoundaboutMembers from a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, Avaaz, light candels and lay toys on the ground in the , the center of the EU district in Brussels, Belgium, in protest against the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children on Feb. 24, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, rescued six more children from Russian-occupied territories, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 14.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

The six children included one girl and five boys aged five to 12, according to Prokudin.

Reportedly, they were at risk of being sent to the so-called Russian "health camps."

"Parents decided to leave the occupation. There were cases when children were taken away and not returned home," Prokudin said.

"It was an extremely difficult rescue mission, with delays at checkpoints and intimidation."

The children who were brought back home receive psychological and medical support, the governor said.

A total of 84 children have been reportedly brought back from Russian-occupied territory in Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024.

‘Why does everyone have 2 legs but me?’ Children learn to live with prosthetics after being injured by Russia’s war
Eleven-year-old Oleksandr Reshetniak from Kharkiv Oblast still vividly remembers holding the stump of his torn-off leg, trying to stop the bleeding. On Jan. 17, Oleksandr and his 13-year-old cousin Alina were heading to a grocery store in his native village of Malyi Burluk, near Kupiansk, in the ea…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.