Governor: Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills a teenage girl

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Pervomaiskyi, killing a 15-year-old girl, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 26. Two houses were completely destroyed, according to him.

In the morning of Sept. 26, Syniehubov said that, over the last day, Russian troops had shelled Kharkiv Oblast, wounding six civilians and causing a fire at one of the agricultural enterprises.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have also killed three civilians and injured 11 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia has fired 130 projectiles with multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, wrecking 40 houses and leaving 3,000 families without electricity.