Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia's attacks kill 3 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 6 in Kharkiv Oblast

September 26, 2022 10:08 am
Share:

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed three civilians and injured 11 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, wounding six civilians and causing a fire at one of the agricultural enterprises, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia has fired 130 projectiles on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, wrecking 40 houses and leaving 3,000 families without electricity.

At night, Russians also shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging several residential buildings and social infrastructure, said Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok