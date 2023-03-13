Governor: Russia's air defense downs 4 missiles in Belgorod region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed via Telegram that Russian forces shot down four missiles over the Russian region and its capital on March 13, wounding at least one person.

"At this time, one person is known to have been injured," the governor said. "There is also damage from rocket debris in two residential buildings."

Emergency services have been called to the site of the attack, according to the governor.

He did not provide any further information or clarify whether the missiles were Ukrainian in origin or Russian weaponry that had veered off trajectory.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and has frequently come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.