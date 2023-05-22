Governor: Russian troops hit Kupiansk, injuring 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kupiansk in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 22, wounding two women, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The injured women, aged 76 and 53, have been hospitalized and are in “moderate condition,” said Syniehubov.

The Russian attack damaged houses, outbuildings, and civilian infrastructure, the regional governor added.

Kupiansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022.

The city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the Russian border, have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.