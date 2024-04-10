UPDATED: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, including child, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck Lyptsi, Mala Danylivka, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least three civilians and injuring three others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 10.

The air raid alarm sounded at around 1:30 p.m. local time, while Ukraine's Air Force reported a Russian attack by guided aerial bombs against Kharkiv Oblast.

The governor said that a local shop and a pharmacy caught fire due to the attacks on Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka. People could be trapped under the rubble, Syniehubov reported.

As of around 2:45 p.m. local time, Syniehubov reported that a 14-year-old girl was killed and at least two people were injured in Lyptsi. The wounded victims included a 33-year-old female employee of the pharmacy and a 16-year-old boy.

The number of fatalities later rose to three in Lyptsi, as two women, aged 43 and 59, were confirmed as killed, local authorities said.

Russia also reportedly launched two guided aerial bombs at Vovchansk, injuring a 34-year-old man who was subsequently hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.

The local health center in Vovchansk was destroyed due to the attack, the governor said.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, causing severe damage to local infrastructure and inflicting civilian casualties.

On April 9, Russian forces struck a civilian enterprise in downtown Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, injuring three people.