Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

UPDATED: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, including child, injures 3

by Kateryna Hodunova April 10, 2024 3:04 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia struck Lyptsi, Mala Danylivka, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least three civilians and injuring three others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 10.

The air raid alarm sounded at around 1:30 p.m. local time, while Ukraine's Air Force reported a Russian attack by guided aerial bombs against Kharkiv Oblast.

The governor said that a local shop and a pharmacy caught fire due to the attacks on Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka. People could be trapped under the rubble, Syniehubov reported.

As of around 2:45 p.m. local time, Syniehubov reported that a 14-year-old girl was killed and at least two people were injured in Lyptsi. The wounded victims included a 33-year-old female employee of the pharmacy and a 16-year-old boy.

The number of fatalities later rose to three in Lyptsi, as two women, aged 43 and 59, were confirmed as killed, local authorities said.

Russia also reportedly launched two guided aerial bombs at Vovchansk, injuring a 34-year-old man who was subsequently hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.

The local health center in Vovchansk was destroyed due to the attack, the governor said.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, causing severe damage to local infrastructure and inflicting civilian casualties.

On April 9, Russian forces struck a civilian enterprise in downtown Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, injuring three people.

Update: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on April 9 kills 3, including child
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service retrieved two more bodies under the rubble of an apartment building following a Russian strike on the city of Kostiantynivka on April 9 in Donetsk Oblast, raising the death toll to three, the service said on April 10.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.