Governor: Russian shelling of Marhanets injures 4

Russian troops shelled the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on Feb. 9, wounding four people, including a child, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attacks damaged 18 houses, nine farm buildings, three administrative buildings, a sports school, a shop, a coffee shop, a post office, and cars, Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Marhanets, as well as Nikopol, sits just across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia since March.