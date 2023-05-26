Governor: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 1, damage property

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day resulted in one injured civilian and damage to private and business property.

“Heavy night. It was loud – the enemy attacked the area massively with rockets and drones,” Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak wrote on Telegram on May 26.

According to Lysak, Ukraine's air defense downed five cruise missiles and six kamikaze Shahed drones in the oblast overnight.

In the city of Dnipro, a gas station was hit, and an employee was injured. The person received medical care and is now at home.

The attack also caused a fire in two private houses, which was extinguished by firefighters, and a building of a transport company suffered severe damage.

Outside of Dnipro, Russian drones targeted the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district, but no casualties were reported as a result.

Russian forces also launched attacks on Kyiv overnight, damaging the roof of a mall and a house in two Kyiv districts, according to the local authorities.