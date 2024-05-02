Skip to content
News Feed, Civilian casualties, Russian attacks, Ukraine, War, Odesa
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 8, injure 40 in Ukraine over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2024 10:24 AM 2 min read
Russia launched ballistic missiles at the city of Odesa on the evening of May 1, reportedly striking a postal depot of postal service Nova Poshta. (Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and wounded another 40 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on May 2.

Officials reported civilian casualties in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russia carried out an attack against Odesa using ballistic missiles, injuring 14 people and causing a large fire to break out, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russia hit a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta, the company reported on social media. No employees were among the casualties.

Attacks against settlements in Kharkiv Oblast killed four people and injured 14 over the past day.

The attack with the most casualties took place in the village of Zolochiv, where two people were killed and 13 people were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Administrative buildings, a bank, and over 20 cars were damaged, and one house was destroyed in the attack.

A Russian attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured four people, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russia carried out the strike with artillery and a drone, injuring two women and two men.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks had killed four people and injured eight others in the region due over the past day.

A 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed in the town of Hirnyk, where Russia used Uragan multiple rocket launchers to carry out the attack.

Russian attacks were also reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, without mention of civilian casualties.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:12 AM

NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.
