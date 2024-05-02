Russian attacks kill 8, injure 40 in Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and wounded another 40 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on May 2.

Officials reported civilian casualties in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russia carried out an attack against Odesa using ballistic missiles, injuring 14 people and causing a large fire to break out, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russia hit a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta, the company reported on social media. No employees were among the casualties.

Attacks against settlements in Kharkiv Oblast killed four people and injured 14 over the past day.

The attack with the most casualties took place in the village of Zolochiv, where two people were killed and 13 people were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Administrative buildings, a bank, and over 20 cars were damaged, and one house was destroyed in the attack.

A Russian attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured four people, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russia carried out the strike with artillery and a drone, injuring two women and two men.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks had killed four people and injured eight others in the region due over the past day.

A 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed in the town of Hirnyk, where Russia used Uragan multiple rocket launchers to carry out the attack.

Russian attacks were also reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, without mention of civilian casualties.