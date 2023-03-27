Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
3 killed, 5 injured as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 10:49 AM 2 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on March 26-27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)
Russia launched attacks against seven Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring five more, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry media center reported on March 27.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to the report, Russia attacked a total of 73 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation. Fifteen infrastructure facilities were hit.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had killed one civilian in Krasnohorivka and injured two more in Bakhmut and Pivnichne.

Russia hit nine settlements and two communities in the region, damaging more than 13 houses, a hotel, and a court building, said Kyrylenko.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on March 26-27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)
Russian troops hit 17 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a five-story residential building, two houses, and outbuildings in Kupiansk and Dvorichna, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on March 26-27, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram)
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel more than 60 Russian attacks over past day
Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its morning update.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
