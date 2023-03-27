3 killed, 5 injured as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against seven Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring five more, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry media center reported on March 27.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to the report, Russia attacked a total of 73 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation. Fifteen infrastructure facilities were hit.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had killed one civilian in Krasnohorivka and injured two more in Bakhmut and Pivnichne.

Russia hit nine settlements and two communities in the region, damaging more than 13 houses, a hotel, and a court building, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops hit 17 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a five-story residential building, two houses, and outbuildings in Kupiansk and Dvorichna, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.