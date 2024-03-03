Skip to content
Governor: Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 3:35 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces shelled the village of Poniativka overnight on March 3, killing one man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The 58-year-old man's body was retrieved from underneath the rubble by rescue workers, according to Prokudin.

The shelling began around 2:10 a.m. local time, and the man's body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. local time, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Poniativka is located near the west bank of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson and regional settlements along the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank. They have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure in Kherson Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.