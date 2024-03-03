Governor: Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Poniativka overnight on March 3, killing one man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The 58-year-old man's body was retrieved from underneath the rubble by rescue workers, according to Prokudin.

The shelling began around 2:10 a.m. local time, and the man's body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. local time, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Poniativka is located near the west bank of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson and regional settlements along the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank. They have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure in Kherson Oblast.