Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2023 11:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck a market in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 2, wounding five people, three of which are in “serious condition,” reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Beryslav may have been fired upon from occupied Kakhova, added Yanushevych.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.

On Jan. 1 alone, Russian forces attacked liberated parts of Kherson Oblast 71 times, killing one civilian and injuring four.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Jan. 1 that Russia’s military has been shelling settlements in Kherson Oblast with the intention of forcing civilians to flee the region.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
