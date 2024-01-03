Governor: Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast injure 5, including teenage girl

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Mykolaiv Oblast on Jan. 3 wounded five people, including a 15-year-old girl, the regional governor Vitalii Kim said on national television.

At around 5:45 p.m. local time, three Russian S-300 missiles hit Snihurivka, around 60 kilometers east of Mykolaiv, according to Kim.

The attack reportedly injured a woman, two male security guards of a warehouse with humanitarian aid, and the teenage girl.

“She is in severe condition, and we are now transporting her to the city,” Kim added.

Earlier the same day, Ivan Kukhta, the head of the Snihurivka’s military administration, said several explosions were heard at an enterprise on the town’s outskirts.

He didn’t provide any details on the nature of the affected enterprise.

On the morning of Jan. 3, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and Kutsurub on the Black Sea coast, wounding an elderly woman, Kim said on TV.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front lines.

Russia has intensified its attacks against civilian and port infrastructure in southern Ukraine following Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.