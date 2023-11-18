Governor: Russian attacks kill 1, injure 3 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured three others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prukudin reported on Nov. 18.

The governor also said Russian forces fired 577 rounds using artillery, mortars, tanks, grenade launchers, drones, and jets.

Kherson, the regional capital, was attacked 26 times, according to the report.

Russian forces attacked residential areas and damaged houses in Beryslav.

Kherson and regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated the area.

Since the liberation of Kherson, over 400 civilians have been killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around the city of Kherson, according to local authorities.