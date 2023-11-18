Skip to content
Governor: Russian attacks kill 1, injure 3 in Kherson Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet November 18, 2023 11:43 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured three others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prukudin reported on Nov. 18.

The governor also said Russian forces fired 577 rounds using artillery, mortars, tanks, grenade launchers, drones, and jets.

Kherson, the regional capital, was attacked 26 times, according to the report.

Russian forces attacked residential areas and damaged houses in Beryslav.

Kherson and regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated the area.

Since the liberation of Kherson, over 400 civilians have been killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around the city of Kherson, according to local authorities.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
