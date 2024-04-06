Governor: Russian attack on Odesa district kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a utility facility in the Odesa district, killing a civilian employee, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on April 6.

Ukraine's southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Following the collapse of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year, Russia launched a campaign of large-scale attacks against Odesa Oblast's port infrastructure and agricultural facilities.

A missile strike on Odesa on March 29 injured at least five people, including three children.

According to preliminary data, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile against the facility, damaging its equipment and administrative building, Kiper said on Telegram.

First responders are working on the scene, he added.