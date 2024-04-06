Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Odesa, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Odesa district kills man

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 5:33 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Odesa on the Black Sea in the early morning on Feb. 24, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck a utility facility in the Odesa district, killing a civilian employee, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on April 6.

Ukraine's southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Following the collapse of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year, Russia launched a campaign of large-scale attacks against Odesa Oblast's port infrastructure and agricultural facilities.

A missile strike on Odesa on March 29 injured at least five people, including three children.

According to preliminary data, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile against the facility, damaging its equipment and administrative building, Kiper said on Telegram.

First responders are working on the scene, he added.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.